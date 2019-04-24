<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani-Bello, has set up two committees to spearhead his inauguration for his second term.

The two committees are the Project, Policy, Programmes and Appraisal Committee and the Inauguration Committee.

The Project Policy Programmes and Appraisal Committee which is chaired by the Deputy Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Muhammed Kesto is to identify government policies and its implementation status, compile all executed and ongoing projects in the last four years and appraise the performance of the administration in the last 4 years.

The 65 man Committee will also identify challenges encountered in the course of project execution in the last four years, propose and recommend any further project /activity that will take the state to the next level, review the existing tax base and the internally generated revenue system with a view to expanding as well as deploy the presumptive tax system that targets the informal sectors among others.

The committee is also expected to brainstorm on new legacy projects achievable within the next four years and recommend feasible and achievable funding and implementation options.

The inauguration committee which is chaired by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Honorable Mikahil Bmitosahi is saddled with the task to handle all preparations for the May 29 inauguration.

Inaugurating the Committees, the Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello called on members of the committee to put in their best and ensure that all hands are on deck to meet up with the stipulated time frame.