Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has confirmed that he will seek for second term in office.

Just as he urged Nigerians to support and elect President Buhari for second term.

The Governor made this confirmation in Minna during a media parley to celebrate the 2018 Democracy day when he was asked about his ambition for second term.

“Yes, I will seek for second term. We will go. I want to appeal to Nigerlites to reelect us to ensure that we complete what we have started. ”

The Governor explained that the projects undertaken by the government is still in its gestation period and need time for the effect to be seen, “Our projects are still in the gestation stage and need more work to do. ”

Bello then seeks for support for President Buhari declaring that the President means well for Nigeria.

“President Buhari means we’ll for Nigeria. He is so passionate about Nigeria that he forgets himself. He is not trying to deceive Nigerians; he is trying to get a great future for Nigerians.

“I want Nigerians to support and encourage Mr. President, pray for him. If he does well, Nigeria will be good. ”

The Governor who spoke widely on some issues affecting the state said that despite the projects he had undertaken, he does not feel accomplish adding that there are a lot of challenges that cannot be addressed in a short time.

He said that he wants to leave a legacy where the state would stop depending on federal government and be a generating state.