Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani-Bello, has said for any society to be great, its citizens must ensure strict obedience and maintenance of law and order.

He stated this in Minna, the state capital when he hosted over 1,500 Sanitory, Green Guards and Traffic Vanguards in the state.

The Governor who noted that effective discharge of the role of each of the segment of the Vanguards would go a long way in improving the health sector which is critical to the development of the state and for the sanity and safety of the people.

“The Sanitory Vanguard, Green Guards as well as the Traffic Vanguard are very critical to the development of Niger State. You have a very important job and role to play and if you do your job with your whole heart and with the fear of God, we will have a better Niger State.

“A good society is the one in which people obey laws. No country will develop without strict obidence of the extant laws”.

The governor noted that the Sanitary Vanguards are crucial to the people’s health, hence, he charged them to work harder like the then “Duban Garis”, who were so powerful to extent of ensuring a safe and clean environment in our hospitals and even in restaurants.

“Make use of your office and give us a clean environment.You have to carry out sensitization campaign to various local government areas and you have to be strict and tough in doing this”.

Charging the Green Guards, the governor demanded for a more committed personnel, “I want you to be more active. You are to ensure the prevention of tree felling and deforestation. People have turned Niger State into a charcoal deport and have been felling our economic trees and using it for charcoals. This is going to be disastrous in the future as deserts are far approaching the state.

For the traffic Vanguards, the governor enjoined them to ensure that all vehicles and motorcycles in the state are registered and have plate numbers. According to him, “We have to take this seriously to ensure safety and security of lives and property of the people”.

He then commended their efforts and contributions in ensuring environmental safety, traffic rules and regulations and assured them of his administration’s determination in creating employment and government support to enable them carry out their various responsibilities.

Earlier, leaders of the Vanguards, Ahmed Bala Shehu and Mohammed Baba Jibrin assured the Governor that they will continue to carry out their responsibilitiesto the best of their ability.

They commended Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello ‘s administration for ensuring the payment their salary backlog of N 1.2 billion owed them by the previous administration and pledge their support for the Governor in the 2019 election.