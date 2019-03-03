



Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger state has urged the people of the state to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s Governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

Bello made the call on Saturday during a rally held at the Government House in Minna by the Buhari Support Organisation led by its state Coordinator, Malam Umaru Shuaibu.

The governor said: “On behalf of the state government, I appreciate the support given to the APC in the Presidential and National Assembly elections which the party won in the state.

“We want you to continue to vote for the APC, especially in next Saturday’s governorship and state assembly elections.

“You should not relax because President Muhammedu Buhari has won the election, but come out en masse to vote for the APC.’’

Bello, who was represented by Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe, the state Commissioner for Works, noted that the APC was known for promoting truth in governance.

“A vote for the APC is a vote for transparency to liberate out society from lies and darkness,’’ he said.

Shuaibu, in his remarks, said that the rally was to appreciate the electorate for re-electing Buhari.

He enjoined the people of Niger to also re-elect the governor and the 27 members of the State Assembly on the platform of the party.

“If you elect the APC in the state on Saturday, we will reciprocate by delivering dividends of democracy to you,” he said.

Earlier, Alhaji Suleiman Yusuf, the Director General of Abubakar Bello Re-election Organisation, said all the National Assembly members from the state were voted for on the platform of the APC.

He urged the people to vote for the party in order to receive a better deal from the Federal Government.