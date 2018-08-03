The Governor of Niger State, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has denied reports of being among governors planning to dump the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Bello said he had no reason to quit the ruling party.

The governor disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja through his Special Adviser on strategy and political associate, Chief Ray Murphy.

Murphy said reports making the rounds on social media platforms that the Niger State governor was one of the governors that would soon defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was false.

The Adviser said that the governor was happy with APC and his people were also happy with the APC and with the President.

According to him: “As a member of the APC, the governor is satisfied and his people are satisfied and he is concerned with the progress of the APC in Niger State.

“He has received corporation from the people of Niger State, the party at the national level and from Mr. President and he has no reason whatsoever to leave the party.

“He has a good relationship with the President as a governor, as he said that those who are decamping are making mistake. He said nobody should link him with any thought of decamping, though those who are decamping are his associates as they are governors.

“Those decamping are making mistake because where they are going would not be better than APC.”

He also disclosed that he made efforts to convince his counterpart Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State against defection.