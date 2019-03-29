<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Niger State Governor, Alh. Abubakar Sani Bello, has commended all youth corps members across the country that participated in the last general elections.

Bello gave the commendation at the swearing-in of batch ‘A’ National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, at the Paikoro Orientation campground.

Bello, who was represented by the state commissioner for Water Resources, Maman Musa Bosso, told the corps members, ” your non-partisanship in the electoral process contributed to the successes recorded in the elections.”

The governor also assured the youth corps members of adequate security throughout their one year stay in places of their primary assignment.

”We pride ourselves as being the most peaceful state enjoying relative peace and security in the country.”

Bello reiterated the commitment of his administration to partner the State NYSC management, and the security agencies to ensure safety and improve welfare as all times.

Earlier, the state Co-Ordinator of the NYSC, Mrs. Funmilayo Ajayi said a total of 2000 corps members were posted to Niger state, out of which, 1997 have already registered.

She urged the state governor to ensure the completion of the permanent Orientation camp, Again noted, ” the completion of the NYSC Orientation camp is an issue of great concern to NYSC.”