



The Senator-elect for Kaduna central, Malam Uba Sani, has described the re-election of Governor Nasir El-Rufai in the last Saturday’s polls as one of the most spectacular events in the history of the state.

Reacting to governor Nasir El-Rufai’s victory, Uba Sani, said that his joy now completed.

He also hailed the Kaduna voters who came out en masse across the state during the February 23th presidential polls “overwhelmingly re-elect President Muhammadu Buhari for another four years.”

Uba Sani, who also political adviser to governor El-Rufai acknowledged the support of the residents who overwhelmingly elected him to represent them at the National Assembly.

According to him “I remember having said that I would delay my celebration as Senator-elect until our indefatigable Governor and the architect of the accelerated reworking of modern day Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai got re-elected by our good people.

“Today, I can truly celebrate for my joy is now complete with the affirmation by INEC of the huge votes you gave Mallam Nasir El Rufai to re-elect him the Governor of our beloved State of Kaduna.

“I am truly grateful to Almighty Allah and the good people of our State for this victory. Like anyone can attest to, our victory today and even two weeks ago did not come easy.

“Agents of change and transformational leaders all over the world sometimes have to travel tortuous paths to truly achieve the liberation and emancipation of a people they love so much.

“The people of Kaduna State have again spoken all too loudly that that they endorse our policies and programmes to take them to the next level,” Uba Sani said.

He assured the people that government will not take their love or the confidence they have reposed in them for granted.

“We have earned your trust and we intend to keep it. Kaduna shall remain home to all law-abiding citizens irrespective of creed, religion, ethnic, political and social inclinations.

“Elections are over and we are completely poised to commence serving our people with all our strength and might, God help us.

“Once again, we are extremely thankful to members and leaders of our great party, the APC. We urge our gallant party men and women to be magnanimous and graceful in victory.

“Like our President already admonished us, let us not gloat. With the development strides that Mallam El-Rufai has already begun, Kaduna would continue to comfortably accommodate all peace loving citizens of our great country. We are truly grateful. We will not let you down, Insha Allah,” Uba Sani assured.