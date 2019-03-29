<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Kaduna Central senatorial zone’s Senator-elect, Malam Uba Sani, has said the state heads for better days with the re-election of Governor Nasir El-Rufai for second term.

Uba Sani, who stated this at the Kaduna state office of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, where El-Rufai and elected State Assembly members were issued certificates of return on Thursday said: “It is indeed reassuring that a people should so overwhelmingly endorse our amiable Governor for an other four-year tenure and also accept to elect other trusted candidates he recommended for them into various offices at national and state levels”

“Overwhelmed by this general outpouring of support and further repose of confidence in our Governor and our great All Progressives Congress, we assure the people of our renewed dedication to ensuring a better, more greener future of the entire state.

“This confidence and support shall certainly be reciprocated by the government under Malam El-Rufai who is generally and rightly acknowledged as a honourable man who sticks to his words,” the Senator-elect said.

Uba Sani, however, commended the people for the orderly manner in which they conducted themselves throughout the electioneering and election periods as well as through the difficult period of managing victory.

El-Rufai, who received his Certificate of ‎Return from INEC, said he has to work twice hard to make Kaduna recover the last eight years of stagnation and enable it meet up with it neighbours.