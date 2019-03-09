



Kaduna State governor Nasir El-rufai arrived his polling unit 024(A), Runka Street, Kaduna North, Ungwan Sarkin area, at about 8.30 am and joined the long queue along with his media aide, Muyiwa Adekeye, just as he did during the presidential election.

The governor trekked to the polling unit, which is a stone throw from his private residence in Ungwan Sarki area.

When journalists asked him whether he is under any tension over the election, before casting his vote, El-rufai said he was not, adding that whether he lost or not, he was happy that President Muhammadu Buhari was re-elected.

“The most important thing is that President Muhammadu Buhari has won; so even if I lose I already have a job; it is my staff that are worried. I always crack this joke with them.”

As at the time of filing this report, he was still on the queue, waiting patiently to take his turn to vote.

However, the turnout of voters was not as impressive as it was during the presidential election.