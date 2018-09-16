The Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai, has asked youths to get more active in politics.

He advocated for equal opportunities and inclusion of more young people in leadership positions and political offices which he says is crucial to good governance and the country’s economic development.

The governor made the call at the first Kaduna APC Emerging Young Leaders Summit, where he urgesd the youths not to leave politics for the older generation, but to get themselves actively involved by aspiring for political office.

The purpose of the summit according to the organisers is to take stock on how the youths have fared under the current administration, and what the future holds for them in the party.

Speakers at the event including the Kaduna state APC chairman Emmanuel Jekada and Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Aminu Shagali, believe that the present administration of Governor El-Rufai has given the youths more opportunities than any other government by appointing them into top positions and creating jobs and other empowerment programmes.

They however asked the youths to reciprocate the gesture by supporting and voting the APC in the 2019 elections

The governor noted that that their ability to utilize these assets effectively will depend on the leadership opportunities available to them.