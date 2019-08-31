<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The political fight between the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and Senator Shehu Sani in the 8th senate has taken a new dimension as the two politicians engaged themselves in a war of words.

Malam Nasir El-Rufai, the Kaduna State Governor, has thumped out his chest for kicking out Senators Shehu Sani and Uthman Hunkuyi from the mainstream politics of the state.

El-Rufai, who said Sen. Shehu Sani is now a blogger, also disclosed that Uthman Hunkuyi has relocated to China as he has retired them from politics.

The governor disclosed this when the Kpop Ham, Malam Danladi Gyet Maude paid him a courtesy visit at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House in Kaduna.

el rufai accused the two politicians of not giving the people of Kaduna State the opportunity of getting the loan that will help in improving their lots.

The governor told the Kpop Ham that his appointment of Ham people into sensitive positions was based not just on merit, but competence.

In his reaction through a statement on Friday, Senator Shehu Sani also said, he was pleased to reduce the height of the Governor from dwarf to a leper who was rejected by the Governors forum.

Sani said he has no apology over the statement, adding that it is in response to a statement credited to the Governor who claimed to have turned him to a blogger.

The statement read: “My attention has been brought to a statement credited to the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam el rufai, whom he claimed to have “turned me to a blogger and exiled Hunkuyi to China.

“I’m pleased to have reduced the height of el rufai from a dwarf to a leper who was rejected by the Governors forum.

“el rufai, I’m not responsible for removing your name from the entourage of those who travelled to Japan with Mr. President after wasting your three days in Abuja. Eat Yahuza Suya since you missed the Sushi.”

He berated the governor for dissipating energy only on his Presidential ambition while his state is under the siege and control of kidnappers.

“Mr el rufai, face the President’s men who threw away your list of ministers and threw out your luggage from Japan trip.

“He is still obsessed with world loans and using it as an excuse to justify his incompetence while his counterparts in other states are busy commissioning and executing projects.

“Since you are still angry for not getting the loan, I can help you with some high heeks shoes to increase your height,” he said.

The governor also lamented that people misunderstood him even when he gave sensitive appointments to non-indigenes.

“We care about capacity, competence and commitment to service. All the people appointed by us are strictly and basically on merit.

“If we used politics, no one from Jaba local government will be appointed by our administration because of the poor results of the elections results,” he said.

He thanked the Kpop Ham for giving Kaduna State quality individuals for appointments, saying that, only Zaria and Jaba local governments have the highest number of people appointed to sensitive offices in the state.

The governor promised to see to the request of the Ham people in order to enhance their well-being and improve the lot of the people of Kaduna State, especially those in the rural areas.

The Kpop Ham, Malam Danladi Gyet Maude, while speaking, expressed pleasure to the governor for appointing many Ham sons and daughters into various positions of authority in the state.

He called on the governor to as a matter of priority, help in completing various projects in Ham kingdom which had been left uncompleted.

According to him, “Ham people are not thinking of political party as those with me here are from different political party but we are here to show our gratitude.”