The Kaduna State Government has announced the reappointments of three Senior Special Assistants to Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai.

A statement signed by the Principal Private Secretary to the Governor, Dr. Salisu Suleiman, disclosed that the governor had begun appointment into offices that do not require confirmation or approval by the state House of Assembly.

According to him, Samuel Aruwan, Senior Special Assistant – Media & Publicity, Maryam Abubakar, Senior Special Assistant – New Media and Saude Amina Atoyebi, Senior Special Assistant – Administration have been reappointed to their former positions.

It read: “Malam Nasir El-Rufai has began announcing personnel choices, beginning with some offices that do not require confirmation or approval by the Kaduna State House of Assembly.