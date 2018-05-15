The governor of Kaduna state, Nasir el-Rufai, says President Muhammadu Buhari will win the 2019 election without the new Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP).

He said this during an interview with state house correspondents on Tuesday.

El-Rufai said since 2003, Buhari had been winning elections in Kwara, Adamawa, Kano and Sokoto states where most of the nPDP members come from.

Last week, the nPDP sent a petition to John Oyegun, national chairman of the APC, listing some grievances.

In a letter signed by Olagunsoye Oyinlola and Kawu Baraje, leaders of the group, nPDP requested to meet the president within seven days.

Oyinlola resigned his membership of the APC less than 24 hours after the letter was submitted at the APC headquarters in Abuja and relinquished his position as chairman of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

Their letter had generated reactions across the country, with Uche Secondus, chairman of the PDP, saying his party would reach out to the aggrieved nPDP leaders.

However, said he agreed that the grievances of the group should be looked into with a view to accommodating them as “politics is a game of addition, not subtraction.”