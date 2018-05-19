The governor of Kaduna state, Nasiru el-Rufai, says the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) does not know the meaning of integrity.

Speaking in an interview with reporters after the state congress of All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday, the governor said integrity and fairness do not exist in the vocabulary of the PDP.

El-Rufai, who was speaking on last week’s local government election in the state, commended party members for their performance during the election.

“When we were planning for the elections, we made it clear that we are a party of justice, that we are not going to cheat in the elections,” he said.

“We believe people should be given the opportunity to choose which party they want to govern them at the local government level. We went the extra ordinary length to purchase the electronic voting machines, so that the elections will be free and fair. We did what the PDP has never done to any other party. We gave them what they don’t know, we gave them justice.

“Unfortunately, even with that justice they tried to cheat. We are going to challenge the chairmanship they said they won at the tribunal. We already have fourteen councils. For the remaining 5 (councils), we want to have 14 plus 5. We can do that if we stay together, unite and work hard. We must be firm.

“Remember, we are dealing with PDP people who are not honest. They don’t know the meaning of honesty , integrity, fairness, it has been taken from their vocabulary.”

Uche Secondus, chairman of the PDP, had alleged that the APC rigged the local government election in Kaduna.