



Kaduna State Governor and the Governorship Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Malam Nasir El-Rufai has won in Kudan and Makarfi local government areas.

Kudan is the local government of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Gubernatorial Candidate, Hon. Isa Ashiru, and Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi, while Makarfi is the home local government of the former governor of the state and former National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi.

According to the result collated at the INEC headquarters in Kaduna on Saturday, El-Rufai of the APC polled 34,956 votes to defeat Hon. Isa Ashiru of the PDP who scored 22,301 votes.

In Kudan local government, APC won with 28,624, while PDP scored 22,022 votes.

Meanwhile, El-Rufai lost in Kaura local government, the home local government of his deputy, Architect Barnabas Yusuf Bala. While APC pollled 8,342, PDP won with 38,764.