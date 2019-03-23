<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, Friday mocked the People’s Democratic Party presidential candidate’s claim that he won in Kaduna State.

“Initially, I thought it was a joke and when I checked I saw clearly that he said he won Kaduna. It must be in his dreams,” El-Rufai told journalists after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Rock.

“He will lose Kaduna 10 more times because he has never won Kaduna in any presidential elections,” he added.

Abubakar is challenging Buhari’s victory in an Election Tribunal after he called the election a ‘sham’.

On March 5, he got the permission of Court of Appeal in Abuja to inspect and obtain Certified True Copy (CTC) of election materials used in the conduct of the February 23 presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

On Monday, Abubakar claimed that the computer server of INEC revealed that he won in four of the states, Gombe, Niger, Kogi, and Kaduna, that INEC declared Buhari winner.

He also said he won the poll with about 1.6 million votes above Buhari.

But INEC figures showed Buhari polled 993,445 votes in Kaduna to defeat Abubakar, who scored 649,612 votes.

The state is one of the states, Kano, Katsina, Kaduna and Kebbi, nicknamed the Kardashian states by election observers for their alliterative coincidence with the American celebrity family.

The states have consistently given huge margins to Buhari since his first attempt at becoming civilian president in 2003. This time, Buhari got 4.2m votes, about a quarter of Buhari’s eventual tally, from the four states.

The same opinion was maintained by El-Rufai.

“Let me say this without any fear of contradiction since President Buhari started contesting for the presidency since 2003, he has never lost Kaduna. So, PDP has never won elections in Kaduna from 2003, even with a sitting governor in 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015,” he said.

“It has never happened. I don’t know what will happen that Atiku will win Kaduna in this elections this time,” he added.

“He lost Kaduna, he lost very badly, even though about 100,000 votes he claimed to have got were added because elections were conducted without card reader in some parts of the state, that’s how he even got up to the 400,000.”