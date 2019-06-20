<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has renewed his administration’s commitment to safeguarding the welfare, lives and properties of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members deployed to the state.

El-Rufai reiterated the commitment on Thursday in Kaduna, in a speech at the opening of the orientation course for 2019 batch ‘B’ (stream l) NYSC member posted to the state for national service.

The speech was read on behalf of the governor by Mrs Kande Bage, the Permanent Secretary in the state’s Ministry of Education, Science and Technology,

El-Rufai said that his administration would provide the right environment that would enable Nigerian youths to attain their full potentials in life.

The orientation camp will be open for 21 days.

“Let me reassure you that security of lives and property of all citizens in our dear state remains the top priority of my administration,” the governor restated.

Earlier in his address of welcome, the new Coordinator of NYSC in the state, Mallam Isa Wana, reminded the corps members that the orientation course was regimented and as such, all the guidelines and bylaws governing the camp activities should be followed strictly.

The coordinator expressed appreciation to the state government for its commitment to ensuring the infrastructural development of the camp, but appealed to the governor to “do something” with regard to the state of work on the camp pavilion – a structure used for major events.