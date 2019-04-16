<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nasir El-Rufai, governor of Kaduna State, has directed all political appointees in the state to submit their letters of resignation by April 30, 2019.

He said all resignation letters should be properly addressed to his ‘Principal Private Secretary.’

According to the directive, each notice of resignation must be submitted along with a handover note, signed by the political appointee on behalf of the Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDA) or office to which he or she had been appointed.

‎The governor’s spokesperson, Samuel Aruwan, said this in a statement issued to journalists on Tuesday.

He explained that the governor will exercise his constitutional prerogative to decide on re-appointments while giving the Kaduna State Ministry of Finance adequate time to compute severance payments and reconcile any liabilities.

“A government notice issued in Kaduna State stated that Malam Nasir El-Rufai has thanked all political appointees for their contributions and service to the state during his first-term.

“As he constitutes the team that will assist him in his second-term, the governor said he expects the process to be enriched by the handover notes from the political appointees, and the report of the Transition Committee headed by the Deputy Governor-elect, Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe.”

The government’s notice specified that the following appointees are expected to comply with the directive- all ‘Commissioners in the State Executive Council, All Permanent Secretaries, Special Advisers, Directors-General, Executive Secretaries, Managing Directors, General Managers and other Heads of Agencies, Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants and Technical Assistants to the Governor, other than the Kashim Ibrahim Fellows,’.

Those excluded from compliance with the directive are full-time Commissioners of certain State Executive bodies who retain their tenure appointments in the following agencies: Fiscal Responsibility Commission, Civil Service Commission, Judicial Service Commission, Assembly Service Commission and the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIECOM).

Others are the Peace Commission, Public Procurement Authority, and Water Regulatory Authority.

He also said due to recent adjustments in roles within the government, the occupants of and recent appointees into the following offices are also exempted from the directive to resign.

They are the – Commissioner of Finance, Principal Private Secretary, Accountant-General, Special Adviser, Intergovernmental Relations, Managing Director, Kaduna Markets Development Company, Managing Director, Kaduna Investment and Finance Company, and ‎any other political appointee sworn-in or appointed to their current role within the last six months, the statement highlighted.