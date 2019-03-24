<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola, the Osun State governor, has assured that the verdict of State Election Petition Tribunal, which sacked him from office on Friday, will not deter him from ensuring the dividends of democracy gets to the doorsteps of people of the state.

Oyetola made the remarks while receiving members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), led by Gboyega Famodun the state chairman, who paid him solidarity visit at the Oke Fia Government House in Osogbo.

Oyetola, who reiterated his commitment to the development of the state, declared that nothing would deter him from providing dividends of democracy to the nooks and crannies of the state.

The tribunal had on Friday declared Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner of the September 22, 2018 governorship election in the state.

Oyetola, who was very happy for the solidarity visit by his party chieftains, said they had nothing to be panic of.

He described the tribunal judgment as a ‘split judgment of two to one’, saying with God by his side, he would become victorious.

He stated: “I want to appeal to our people to remain calm with the judgment of the tribunal. I want to appreciate you for identify with me over yesterday’s (Friday) verdict. Well, it was a split judgment of two to one and it’s not unanimous.

“There is a dissenting judgment, the Chairman of the tribunal disagreed on the issues of noncompliance and nullification of the rerun.

“We urge our people to remain calm and be steadfast in prayers. By the Grace of God, the verdict of the Appeal Court will vindicate us.

“Our people should have faith in God and believe that nothing has actually changed. We are appealing against the tribunal judgment and by the grace of God, we will come out victorious. I want you to believe that God has actually ordained this government.

“God has ordained this government for the service of our people, and nothing will actually change that. You need to go about your business. The governor remains the governor and nothing has changed that. We are in the government and we will continue to go on.

“You should start enlightening people who are ignorant of the judgment, that there is nothing to worry about. I remain the governor of the state of Osun.

“I thank you all for solidarising with me. Your party’s government will remain the best and I am urging the security agencies to be at alert and maintain peace and order.

“I am energised. Nothing has changed. I remain the governor of the state of Osun and I am promising you to do my best.”