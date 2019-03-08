



Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State has urged the public sector to continue to join hands with the government in the provision of road infrastructure.

He affirmed the commitment of his administration to the delivery of economic development through provision of facilities for the use of the people.

The governor, who described good road network as a catalyst for economic emancipation and rural development, spoke during the flag-off of the rehabilitation of 3.8-kilometre Ile-Ogbo-Iwo road in Ayedire Local Government Area of the state.

The road is being rehabilitated by Peculiar Ultimate Concerns Limited as part of its corporate social responsibility.

Oyetola said his administration remained resolute to deliver good road networks to the metropolis and to open up the rural areas to boost their economic power, enhance the value of their businesses and farm produce and generally add value to their lives.

He said his administration had in the last three months embarked on construction and rehabilitation of several kilometres of road to enhance socio-economic activities of the people and to make lives more meaningful and abundant for the citizens.

He commended Peculiar Ultimate Concerns Limited for supporting the state through project.

The governor said: “Partnering the Federal Government, foreign investors, corporate organizations and well-meaning philanthropists is one of the strategies of this government to deliver massive development to the people in this period of national economic dire straits.”

He appealed to well-meaning Nigerians and illustrious sons and daughters of Osun to buy into the dream of his government targeted to making lives better for the people by embarking on community projects.

Oyetola added: “Delivering development to our people is a holistic venture targeted at all the sectors of the economy.

“As you are all aware, massive overall development of our dear state is one of the cardinal objectives of this government and with this flag off, a foundation has been laid for communication, economic and transportation enhancement among the people of Ile-Ogbo, Iwo and their environs.

“I am happy that Peculiar Ultimate Concerns Limited has keyed into this vision, especially in the area of road rehabilitation which is central to rural and economic development.

“Today’s flag-off of the Ile-Ogbo-Iwo Road is a plus to the avowed commitment of our government to deliver economic and overall development to the people of the State, especially people in the rural areas.”

He listed some of the ongoing road projects in major towns like Ede, Ilesa, Ile Ife, Ikirun, Iragbiji, Osogbo, among others.