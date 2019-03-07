



Osun State Governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, has expressed the readiness of his administration to continue to support the growth of medium and small scale businesses to boost the economy of the state.

Oyetola stated this in Osogbo on Thursday while declaring open the 2019 Osun Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise opportunities, with the theme “Expanding Market Frontiers For MSMES”.

The governor in statement issued by the information officer Ministry of Finance, Mr Kingsley Omoyeni, stated that Oyetola who was represented at the event by the Supervisor for Finance, Mr Bola Oyebamiji described Osun economy as one dominated by the informal sector.

He described SMEDAN as an agency that has performed tremendously well since it was created through the various programmes that has touched millions of lives across Nigeria, stressing that it is a testament of their performance on the stimulation and development of MSMEs across the country.

Oyetola explained that his administration will in the next few weeks role out series of empowerment programmes for women and other small scale enterprises in the state.

In his address, the Director General, SMEDAN, Mr Umar Dikko, commended Osun state government for creating the enabling environment which has allowed SMEs to grow rapidly in the state, noting that this has made their job easy in Osun.

He explained that the major priority of the agency is to promote, “made in Nigeria products and services” as well as enhancing the competitiveness SMEs which he said the state government of Osun has done tremendously well on.’’

He added that, “the agency is positioned as a ‘One Stop Shop’ for growing and resuscitating micro, small and medium enterprises in the country and we must commend the state government of Osun for having done much in this regard.

Also speaking, the Zonal Coordinator for SMEDAN, Mr Gbenga Ogundeji urged participants at the open fair to explore the opportunity of using the medium to interface with government regulatory agencies who are present at the event.