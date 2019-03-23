<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun says his faith in the judiciary remains unshaken in spite of the tribunal judgement which nullified his election on Friday.

The governor said this in reaction to the tribunal judgment in a state broadcast on Saturday in Osogbo.

Oyetola said in accordance with the dictates of the law, his government remained intact pending the decision of the higher courts.

According to him, the status quo remains while the business of governance continues under his watch.

The governor said that he had directed all law enforcement agencies, as a matter of duty, to continue to maintain law and order across the state.

”I address you this day to inform you that, in response to the judgment of the Osun Governorship Election Tribunal, sitting at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on Friday, the 22nd day of March, 2019, we have gone on appeal to challenge the split decision of the Tribunal.

“This split decision notwithstanding, our confidence in the judiciary remains unshaken, which is why we are going back to it for necessary review through the Appellate Court.

“In accordance with the dictates of law, our government remains intact pending the decision of the higher courts.

“The status quo remains, and the business of governance continues under my watch.

“I have directed all law enforcement agencies as a matter of duty to continue to maintain law and order across the state.

“I would, therefore, appeal to you all to remain calm and go about your legitimate businesses, while we explore the instruments of the law to reaffirm the mandate that you freely gave to us.

“I thank you for your support all the way and urge you to remain faithful to the kernels that have made our state the land of virtue,” Oyetola said.

The tribunal had declared Sen. Isiaka Adeleke of Peoples Democratic Party as the winner of the election held in September, 2018.

The three-member panel held that the supplementary election that held on Sept. 27, 2018, was illegal.

The tribunal, therefore, deducted the votes scored by the APC candidate, Oyetola, in the supplementary poll.

The tribunal said Adeleke won the election at the first ballot on Sept. 22.

”The declaration of Oyetola is null and void,” the tribunal ruled in a majority decision.

However, one member of the panel held a contrary view.