Osun State Governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, has said that he would deliver on his campaign promises to justify the trust that people of the state reposed in him

He said this in Osogbo, the state capital while reacting to his victory at the Supreme Court today in which he was confirmed as the elected governor of Osun state.

Shortly after the judgement was delivered, there was jubilation in Osogbo, capital of Osun State as supporters of APC thronged the major streets of Osogbo celebrating the victory.

The Governor joined his supporters and party faithful to celebrate the victory and he thanked the people of the state for their support.

Oyetola said it was the will of God and lauded the people of the state, particularly the women for supporting him and his administration.

The Governor reassured the people of the state that he would also give priority to women.