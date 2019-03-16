



Osun State Governor Gboyega Oyetola has expressed confidence in the ability of Lagos State Governor-elect Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Ogun State counterpart, Governor-elect Dapo Abiodun to perform to the expectation of their people.

He described the two of them as “capable and able given their antecedent.”

Governor Oyetola stated this in a message of congratulation to the governors-elect, who, like him, are members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A statement by Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Adeniyi Adesina, quoted him as saying that the election of Sanwo-Olu will allow the continuation of the purposeful and people-centred administration in Lagos, which Asiwaju Bola Tinubu started in 1999.

“The Lagos State Governor-elect has a foundation to build on. He is no doubt capable of carrying on the banner of making Lagos the Centre of Excellence based on the existing roadmap. He has a capable Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, who has equally proved his mettle in the public and private sector in the previous positions he occupied,” Oyetola said.

The Osun State Governor said Prince Abiodun “excelled as a private section player, an experience he will take to governing Ogun State.”

Oyetola said Ogun State is lucky to have Abiodun as governor-elect at this time of economic engineering.

“He will take Ogun State to the next level. He excelled in his private business, he will do well running Ogun State,” Oyetola added.