



Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State on Thursday made three major appointments.

These were Prince Oluwole Oyebamiji as secretary to the state government (SSG); Dr. Charles Diji Akinola as chief of staff (CoS) to the governor and Mr. Adeyanju Abdullah Binuyo as deputy chief of staff.

A statement by chief press secretary to the governor, Mr. Adeniyi Adesina, said the appointments took immediate effect.

Oyebamiji is a 1987 graduate of theatre arts of the University of Ibadan.

He is a former permanent secretary, one-time general manager, Osun State Broadcasting Corporation (OSBC), and erstwhile commissioner in the Osun State Civil Service Commission.

Akinola is an alumnus of the Harvard Kennedy School of Government and a fellow of the Weatherhead Centre for International Affairs, Harvard University. He has a wealth of experience in international development, public policy and cross-sector partnerships.

He was for many years country director, TechnoServe, an international development organisation reputed for its work in agriculture value chains and agribusinesses, and later executive director, Enterprise for Development International.

Akinola was the director general, Office of Economic Development and Partnerships, which is responsible for spearheading cross sector partnerships between the state, national and international investors and partners. He was the chairman of the State Planning Commission and had variously supervised the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, and the Ministry of Regional Integration in the State.

Binuyo obtained a B.Sc. and MSc. from the University of Lagos.