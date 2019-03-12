



Osun State Governor Isiaka Oyetola has declared that the victory recorded by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state will fast track development of the state.

It would be recalled that the ruling party recorded a comfortable majority seat in the State House of Assembly election which was conducted on Saturday.

The APC won 22 legislative seats out of 26 state assembly while the main opposition party, Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) won three seats while the remaining one was declared inconclusive.

Speaking on what the victory meant for his party and government, Governor Oyetola hailed the people for voting candidates of the APC, saying absolute majority the party had in the legislative arm of the government of the state will enable the government to move at the pace that will fast track the development agenda of the administration.

Oyetola in a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Adeniyi Adesina, copy of which was made available to newsmen noted that the outcome of the election was further proof of the popularity and acceptance of the party in the state.

The statement said, “The outcome of the House of Assembly election is further proof of the popularity of our party in this state. It shows that nobody can describe our victory in previous elections as a fluke,” the governor added in his reaction to the overwhelming victory.

Oyetola said with steady support from the House of Assembly, there will be no inhibition for the government to deliver the democracy dividends that it promised its people during the campaigns.

The governor added: “Already, we have launched out on a massive scale in road rehabilitation across major towns.

“The grading of critical rural roads is ongoing. We have also flagged off the revitalisation of Nine major/secondary hospitals and 332 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) (one per ward) to take healthcare to our people at the grassroots.”

He added: “Our big plans for agriculture and mining will come on stream soon. We are set to hold our First Economic Summit to launch the state into a boom”.