Biodun Salami, the assistant publicity secretary of Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said that the exit of the Benue State governor, Mr. Samuel Ortom, was not a threat to the party.

He argued that politicians have been benefiting from the massive influence of President Muhammadu Buhari and Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu to get political relevance.

“Politics of ideology is not entrenched in Nigerian politics. You cannot just wake up and say you are leaving a party. It is a welcome development. You must definitely belong to a political family. If you are not a democrat, you are a conservative. What we want for Nigeria is that democracy must thrive. We are actually trying to standardize our democratic process; that is why you see all these things. We will get there someday.

“APC is a formidable party; it is a big party; it is a national party. The ones who are leaving the party are no threat to the party because as they are leaving, new members are coming in. These people who are leaving I want them to leave, not because I want to sound as a pessimist. It is good for them to leave and try their strength and influence. Some of them leverage on President Muhammadu Buhari and others leveraged on Asiwaju for their victory.

“Let them go and try and see if they can win elections on their own. Some of them are leaving for doom. If they were to be clever politicians, they would have remained here where their image would be covered,” he stated.

He also debunked that Osun State primary was postponed because of internal crisis in the party.

“Our great party is very organized, that is why we postponed the Osun congress. I am not surprised that you asked me that question. We hate failure in APC and that is why we try to get it right at every first attempt. People have wanted to know why we changed our date. If you have the time to do every correction, why would you go ahead and get it wrong. When we are ready for the congress, everyone would know that we are indeed an organized party,” Salami said.