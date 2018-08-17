The Special Adviser to the Benue State Governor on Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Jerome Tor-Shimbe, has lamented the sudden probe of the state government’s security votes by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

Tor-Shimbe who made the lamentation yesterday in Makurdi while interacting with members of the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Benue Council cautioned journalists against blackmailing people, especially now that the 2019 elections is approaching.

While urging them to refrain from such acts, he advised them to imbibe the culture of truth reportage by ensuring that all their stories were balanced for the overall good of the society.

He further encouraged them to give Ortom the necessary support to enable him continue to deliver democracy dividends to the people.

He pledged to partner with the media, stressing that the media were worthy partners and should be free to seek clarification from his office anytime.

The adviser lamented the series of attacks on Ortom recently, stressing that he needed the support of all well-meaning Benue citizens and Nigerians in general in order to overcome the challenges.