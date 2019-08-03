<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

There are strong indications that the feud between Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State and his estranged godfather, Senator George Akume, will soon be a thing of the past following the governor’s expressed desire to work with the latter.

Governor Ortom made this known on Saturday while addressing Mutua Union of Tiv in Maryland, United States of America.

According to the statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Terver Akase, the governor said he was looking forward to having a robust working relationship with the minister-designate for the interest of the state.

Ortom commended President Muhammad Buhari for appointing Senator Akume as a minister.

He emphasized the need for greater unity among Tiv people at home and abroad for the development of the state.

The governor solicited the support of Benue people in diaspora.

“The security of lives and property, as well as the overall development of the state, remain our priority, I, therefore, solicit the support of Benue sons and daughters in the diaspora to help us sustain the efforts we are making in the development of the state.

“Let me appreciate President Muhammad Buhari for appointing Senator George Akume as a minister. As governor, I’m looking forward to working together with Senator Akume for the development of Benue State.

Also speaking at the annual event, the paramount ruler of Tiv nation, His Royal Majesty, the Tor Tiv, Professor James Ayatse, called for the resuscitation of teaching and writing of Tiv language in schools in the state with an emphasis on entrepreneurial studies.