Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has said that his second term ambition is not threatened by the wave of impunity being perpetrated against him.

The governor who spoke through the chief press secretary, Terver Akase, while appreciating all patriotic Nigerians for their solidarity, support and prayers which have enabled the nation as well as Benue State to overcome the recent wave of impunity, averred that the Police, Directorate of State Service (DSS) and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have no polling unit in Benue, to decide his fate.

“Governor Ortom believes that the nationwide condemnation which trailed the Police and DSS siege on the Benue State House of Assembly, the National Assembly as well as the freezing of some states account by the Economic and Financial crime commission (EFCC), will be remembered and appreciated by patriots now and in the future. I really want to thank all patriotic Nigerians who stood by us to overcome this impunity, how can one state be singled out for its security votes to be investigated? I am highly honoured by this gesture, your condemnation of this impunity and general outcry have made the EFCC to unfreeze the said accounts. I want to let you know that the decision has been reversed, and the account is open for services,” he added.

The governor also applauded the Presidency for intervening to end the siege on the legislature, a development he said has further deepened democracy.

He commended Benue people for their support as well as religious and traditional leaders across the country who have stood by the truth and called for the protection of democracy.

While advocating for justice, fairness and equity, Governor Ortom, thanked the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, civil society organisations and the media for being true defenders of democracy.

“I want to assure Nigerians, particularly the people of Benue State, that I will not bow to intimidation and harassment aimed at bullying me to silence,” he vowed.

“I have not committed any offence by enacting a law prohibiting open grazing in the state and by choosing another political platform, I only exercise my right to freedom of association as provided for, in the country’s Constitution just as those who have left other parties for the All Progressives Congress (APC),” he added.

He stressed that his, and others persecution on account of their defection is a direct attack on constitutional provisions which must be resisted by all patriots.