Governor Samuel Ortom has sacked 17 Special Assistants and 11 Senior Special Assistants in a new political realignment in Benue state.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Tony Ijoho, who announced the termination of the appointment of the 28 aides to governor, urged them to hand over government property to their permanent secretaries.

Investigations revealed that the political appointees were sacked to pave way for some People’s Democratic Party officials (PDP) who lost their positions in the EXCO to be accommodated.

Ortom assumed total control of PDP structures in Benue state following his defection from APC.