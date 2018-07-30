Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Monday described the action of eight members who commenced impeachment process against him as ‘provoking.’

The governor who decried the action of the ‘eight’ members called on President Muhammadu Buhari to call to order the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris;, and the Director General, Department of State Services.

Ortom said that the eight members who have commenced impeachment process against him have the support of the former governor of the state, Senator George Akume, the IG and DG, DSS.

“Police detachment from Abuja on the directives of Akume, IG and DG SSS forcefully allowed the eight members to occupy the House of Assembly despite the court injunction restraining the impeached Speaker from parading himself as the Speaker.

“Whereas Police sent away the 22 members last Friday when they wanted to sit, today, the same Police provided security for the eight members.

“As a law-abiding citizen, I believe in the rule of law and I will pursue it to tackle this illegality.

“Is it an offence to join any party of my choice?

“I appeal to Mr. President to rise and protect our democracy,” the governor said.