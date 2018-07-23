Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has said he not need the permission of gubernatorial aspirants on the platform of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to join the party.

While he said the aspirants lacked the powers to reject him or admit him into the party, he also stated that he was yet to declare his intention to return to the PDP.

Ortom was reacting to a report credited to the aspirants that they did not want him back in the party as it would adversely affect their chances of winning the governorship election.

This is even as members of G-14 of the PDP in Benue have rejected plans by the PDP to reabsorb the state governor, Samuel Ortom, into their fold.