Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has said prominent members of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) are asking him to join the party to actualize his second term ambition.

Governor Ortom who stated this while reacting to reports that thirteen governorship aspirants on the platform of the PDP in the 2019 general elections in the state have kicked against his imminent return to the party, said he has at no time sought their permission to cross over into the party’s fold.

The governor’s position came as Senator Joseph Waku and other constituents of the governor have asked the governor to seek another political platform on which to achieve his re-election bid.

Ortom who spoke through his Special Adviser on Media and ICT, Chief Tahav Agerzua said, the PDP aspirants have no controlling powers of the structures of the PDP and his defection plot may have rather threatened their interests prompting their action.

“At no time did Ortom ask their permission and I don’t think that the governor has announced that he is going into the PDP, when the appropriate time comes, such issues will be addressed. As for now he said that the national leadership of the APC called him for a meeting over the grievances between him and Akume and that he will his final announcement”.

“So I don’t know where those people (Benue PDP aspirants) got their information. But the issue of party is an issue of interest, may be they feel that their interest is threatened, but surely, I don’t think that they have the controlling powers of the structure of the PDP”.

“But even in the PDP, I know of prominent people that are asking Ortom to come so if you juxtapose that with the position, you will know who has more powers to admit or keep Ortom out”.

Meanwhile, Senator JKN Waku and top elders from Ortom’s geopolitical bloc known as MINDA have urged the governor to make haste and shop for a new political platform on achieve his second term mandate.

Waku who chaired the meeting which took place in his Makurdi residence said MINDA had in the past, supported other blocks including Kwande, Jechira, Jemgbagh and Sankera to enjoy their turns as governor of the state and would not allow those whom he said have catapulted themselves into demigods to cause confusion in their ranks.

According to Waku, there was no crisis in the All Progressives Congress in Benue state but one person (apparently referring to Senator Akume) had decided to hijack the party and MINDA has no time to waste struggling over a platform, haven been engulfed by herders crisis.

Waku and other speakers at the meeting assured the governor of their unflinching support for his reelection project, saying that APC-led administration had not been fair to Benue people, hence the need to move in large numbers to another political party as quickly as possible.