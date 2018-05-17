Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has stated that his desire to seek re-election in the coming general election is not worth spilling the blood of anyone.

The governor stated this when the Forum of Former Political Party Executives led by Chief Michael Iduma visited him at the Benue Government House Makurdi, on Thursday.

He maintained that although he desired re-election as a constitutional right, it was not worth taking the live of anyone.

Governor Ortom explained that his decision to ensure peaceful congresses of the All Progressives Congress (APC), despite being a sitting governor in the state, was based on the above conviction recalled God’s divine intervention in his 2015 election.

He said that the same God who saw him through and made him governor in 2015 would also help in raising overwhelming support for his re-election in 2019.

The governor thanked the group and people of the state for their support at very difficult times that although the giants may be on the way to hinder, God would surely give him victory.

Earlier, leader of the delegation, Chief Iduma urged the people of the state to reelect Governor Ortom so that he could sustain the good work he started for the state.

The former PDP state chairman lauded Ortom’s advocacy for ranching which he said was being accepted nationwide enthused that the seizure and destruction of weapons in the hands of criminals during the amnesty program which became a model to several states has saved countless lives.