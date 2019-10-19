<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Saturday, said that he has no intention of abandoning his former appointees as being speculated in some quarters.

The governor said that all those who worked with him in the last four years and performed would be reappointed.

He further urged the former appointees yet to be reappointed as his aides, not to be discouraged by the ‘tantrums’ of some opposition elements, assuring that all his qualified former aides who performed creditably in the first tenure would be reappointed.

The governor who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, in a statement, said that he had read statements by members of the opposition in the State who made a mockery of former special assistants of the governor, who were yet to be reappointed.

He said that those who made the online posts insinuated that the Governor had “used and dumped” his former appointees after they worked for his re-election while referring to recent appointments made in the state in which they (opposition) claimed that none of the governor’s former assistants were considered.

The statement partly read, “Those deriding the former appointees ought to know that it takes a process to conclude matters of recruitment and appointments and advised those critics to always get facts on issues correctly, be constructive in their utterances and desist from fanning embers of discord.

“Governor Ortom is committed to giving youths of Benue the opportunity to realize their full potential through job creation and other empowerment programmes.

“We urge the affected former appointees not to be discouraged by the envious tantrums of some opposition element.”