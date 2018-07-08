Samuel Ortom, governor of Benue state, has partially dissolved his cabinet.

Anthony Ijohor, secretary to the state government, announced this in a statement on Sunday.

He said four commissioners as well as seven special advisers were retained in the cabinet.

No reason was given for the partial dissolution which Ijohor said had taken effect.

Commissioners retained are those of finance; education, science and technology; justice; and lands, survey and solid minerals.

The statement directed the outgoing cabinet members to hand over to their respective permanent secretaries or most senior director as the case may be.

Ortom thanked them for their service to the state while wishing them well in their future endeavours.

Other governors who have dissolved their cabinet in 2018 are Willie Obiano of Anambra state; and Simon Lalong of Plateau state, and most recently, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state.