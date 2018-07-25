In what appears to be one of his reasons for returning to his old party, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Wednesday claimed that the state chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress had continued to launch an attack on him.

Speaking at a gathering in which he formally announced his return to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, Ortom added that 10 out of the 17 state lawmakers elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress were ready to follow him to PDP.

Ortom had formally announced his return to the opposition PDP, from where he had defected to APC on whose platform he was elected as governor in 2015.

Ortom made the declaration of his defection during a meeting with local government chairmen and councillors at the new banquet hall of Government House, Makurdi.

Thirteen local government chairmen and 276 councillors were in attendance.

“The state chapter has continued to launch an attack on me,” Ortom claimed, saying that was despite the intervention of APC national leadership.

He also seemed to hinge his defection on youths’ decision banning him from making a trip to Abuja earlier on Wednesday, where he was supposed to meet with APC leadership.

“This morning, I had wanted to go to Abuja to attend the meeting, but some youths in the state refused; they asked me to go back.

“But let me formally inform this gathering that I have forwarded my resignation letter from the APC to the chairman of my council ward and he has promised to join me in the new party,” Ortom said.

Immediately he announced his resignation from APC, the governor displayed his resignation letter to the people.

“As I talk to you, 10 out of 17 state lawmakers of the All Progressive Congress are ready to follow me to the new party.

“May I formally announce to you that I have formally moved to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP,” governor Ortom declared.

Earlier, the 13 council chairmen and leaders of the legislative council in attendance had promised to follow the governor to the new party to support his re-election aspiration.