Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has dedicated his victory at the state governorship election to God and the people of the state.

Just as he called on the opposition to join hands with him to build the state, Ortom said he would set up a Peace, Truth and Reconciliation Committee that would reconcile all candidates.

The governor who disclosed this in his victory speech made available to newsmen in Makurdi on Monday, stated that the peace and reconciliation committee would bring about a situation where all parties are reconciled in a bid to usher in peace and development in the state.

Ortom who acknowledged that during his first tenure mistakes were made and lessons learnt, pledged that such mistakes would be corrected.

He said, “It is with utmost humility and gratitude to God that my Deputy, Engr. Benson Abounu and I accept the second mandate of Benue people expressed through the just concluded ‘inconclusive’ elections.

“I thank God, the Lord of Lords, and the King of Kings for the sweet victory. In the Bible, King David said in the Psalms: “Some boast of chariots and some of horses but I boast in the name of the Lord my God.”

“Having dedicated the state to God, I invite all the people of Benue to become more committed in obeying and serving God as it is instructed in Job 36:11 that ‘If they obey and serve Him, they will spend the rest of their days in prosperity and their years in pleasures.

“I dedicate this victory to God, who assured me long ago that there would be giants on the way to hinder but He will surely grant me victory.

“I also dedicate this victory to the good people of Benue State and especially all members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“This victory is for all. I call on all those who contested with me to join me so that together we shall build the Benue of our collective dream.

“As we celebrate let us engage in behavior that will promote peace and reconciliation. Avoid use of hurtful, insultive, political and folk songs.

“By the grace of God, I will set up a Peace, Truth and Reconciliation Committee. This will enable us to find ways to “truly forgive one another, reconcile and usher in peace and development in Benue State.”

The governor who said that mistakes were made and lessons learnt during his first term said, “By the grace of God, the mistakes will be corrected and our new mandate will be greater than the first in delivering dividends of democracy to our people.

“Our days in the wilderness are over. The Bible assures us that “better is the end of a matter than the beginning.”

Governor Ortom also appreciated the INEC staff, security personnel, election observers, and Benue voters, PDP leadership, as well as all newly elected leaders of the party at all levels for the collective roles they played in ensuring his victory at the polls.