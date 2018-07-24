The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has said he would make known his next stop in terms of political party before the end of this week.

Ortom, a member of the All Progressives Congress, said this against the backdrop of the clamour by governorship aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party that he should not be readmitted into the party.

He, however, said if he needed to rejoin the PDP, he does not need to consult any one.

Speaking through his Special Adviser on Media and ICT, Tahav Agerzua, the governor said he is yet to declare to anyone that he is defecting.

He said: “I don’t need to seek their permission before joining the Peoples Democratic Party and l have not announced to anyone that I’m going into PDP.”

Agerzua added: “As for now, he is saying that the National leadership of APC called him to a meeting on Thursday in Abuja and that he will make his final announcement after the meeting on Thursday.

“So, l don’t know where those people got their information from.

“But the issue of the party is an issue of interest.

“Maybe the aspirants feel that their interest is threatened, but surely l don’t think they have the controlling powers of the structure of PDP.”