Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has condemnede Tuesday morning’s invasion of the National Assembly by the Police and Department of State Services (DSS) even as he urged all patriots to resist the impunity.

“I condemn police invasion of the National Assembly and urge patriotic Nigerians to reject this impunity which is an assault on our democracy. We cannot afford to remain the laughing stock of the world,” he stated.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, and made available to newsmen, Governor Ortom maintained that the action of the security operatives is capable of making the country a laughing stock and could degenerate into lawlessness.

“There are rules and procedures as well as Constitutional provisions that govern the conduct of the business of the National Assembly and any attempt to break them is condemnable.”

Governor Ortom, who noted that a similar breach of democratic norms, is also currently happening in Benue State House of Assembly, warned that if it is not contained at the highest level, the impunity would spread across the country.

The governor stated that the action of the security agencies was an infringement on the fundamental rights of freedom of association of Nigerians, which must be resisted.

Ortom wondered why the Federal Government is seeing nothing wrong with those defecting from the PDP to the APC but is bent on persecuting those leaving the ruling party.

While saying that the Presidency only denied any role in the Benue saga, Governor Ortom regretted that the same Presidency did not follow up with any sanctions for those responsible.