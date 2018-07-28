Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has accused the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, of trying to throw the state into political crisis ahead of the 2019 elections.

The governor expressed shock that within a few days after his defection from APC, Oshiomhole launched verbal attacks against him.

The governor, who accused the APC chairman of double-speak, noted that Oshiomhole had earlier described his performance in glowing terms when he was still in APC.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, the governor said the APC National Chairman’s sudden aggression towards Governor Ortom had revealed, among other things, the true oppressive intentions of the ruling party against Nigerians.

“Oshiomhole appears to be flying a kite of an agenda to intimidate and suppress Nigerians who desire freedom from a party which has clearly failed to secure lives and property, thereby ushering in an orgy of violence never before witnessed in the history of the country.

“Adams Oshiomhole’s diatribe against Governor Ortom has also revealed the plot hatched by APC leaders within and outside Benue to throw the state into political crisis ahead of the 2019 elections,” he said.

Responding to Oshiomhole’s allegations that Governor Ortom was complicit in the killing of two Catholic priests in Benue State, Ortom’s spokesman said the conclusion they could draw was that investigations into the matter had been compromised.

On the allegation that the Governor’s aides were among those killing people in the state, Akase said it seemed Oshiomhole was privy to the ongoing investigation of the suspects arrested in connection with the murder of two Catholic priests and 17 worshipers at Mbalom, Gwer East local government area of Benue State.

“With his jumping into conclusion that the suspects were sponsored by the governor, our suspicion is that either the investigation into the matter has been compromised or the APC national chairman is influencing it.

“Benue people know who their killers are, and the attackers are believed to be sponsored by Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore and other Miyetti Allah groups.

“We advise the APC national chairman to stop his shameful dance on the graves of innocent Benue children, pregnant women and others slaughtered by armed herdsmen,” he said.

Regarding the issue of security votes, we wonder what Oshiomhole hoped to achieve with such an accusation? Governor Ortom has not done anything outside the laid down procedures in addressing security challenges by a state governor. As a former governor, Comrade Oshiomhole should know this better.