The Benue State Governor, Mr. Samuel Ortom, on Sunday, called all sons and daughters of Benue State to join hands with him to develop the state.

He said he would set up a post-election reconciliation committee to reconcile aggrieved people in the state.

He dedicated his electoral victory to God and to Benue people.

He promised to provide better governance, adding that his second term administration will be better than his first term. He said he had learnt lessons from past events.