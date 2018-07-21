Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, on Friday said that the people of the state would determine his next step.

Ortom had on Monday declared that he had been given “red card” by the leader of the party in the state.

But speaking with journalists in Makurdi, capital of Benue, the governor said that his statement after meeting with the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress was misrepresented.

He said, “I was very clear when I spoke on Monday but it was misinterpreted. I met with the leadership of the APC at the national level, and what I said is that the discussion is ongoing because no decision has been taken.

“Despite all the things happening now, at the end of the day, it is what the Benue people tell me that I will do.”

Ortom described reports that he had rescinded his earlier decision as false; stressing that there was no time that he said he was dumping the party.

He, however, said he was waiting for the verdict of the party’s leaders having honoured their invitation and explained what transpired in the state to them.