Spokesperson to Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, Terver Akase has said the statement credited to the Benue All Progressives Congress, (APC), in which it claimed that the party raised issues of governance with the governor following which he gave himself ‘red card’ is hypocrisy of the highest order.

Akase, in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday, said it is on record that APC in the state has on many occasions, passed vote of confidence on Ortom as a result of his sterling performance.

Akase said, while his boss appreciates the platform which APC gave him to offer service to the people, it is however regrettable that the same party has now turned to demonize him for obvious selfish reasons.

He pointed out that the governor has encouraged regular caucus and other stakeholders’ meetings at which he constantly gives briefings about the security and financial challenges in the state; and equally gets feedback and input at such meetings.

According to Akase, Ortom’s successful conduct of the local government elections which APC candidates overwhelmingly won positions throughout the state is proof of the popularity of his administration as Ortom regularly announces to the people of the state receipts of monies and expenditures.

While stating that claims by the APC that such matters were raised at the last State Congress or at a secret forum is therefore not tenable, misleading and insincere, Akase said after all, the congress was conducted in a public domain and issues of governance were not raised at the meeting.