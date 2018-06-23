The Governor of Benue, Mr Samuel Ortom, has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will emerge stronger from its first national convention to deliver dividends of democracy to the people.

Ortom said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sideline of the APC National Convention in Abuja on Saturday.

The governor said that he was looking forward to seeing the party come out with vibrant officials to move it forward.

“At the end of the convention I expect a united National Working Committee and a united APC, every one should be his brother’s keeper.

“I expect that we keep working together, we forgive one another and see how we can deliver the dividends of democracy to our people through our party,” he said.

Ortom said that with the arrangement so far made, he was confident of a hitch free convention.

He urged contestants to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship saying that winners and losers should both celebrate and thank God.

The governor said he remained committed to the people of Benue adding that he would continue to represent their interest.

In a separate interview, the Minister of Science and Technology, Mr Ogbonaya Onu, said that he has very high expectations ahead of the convention.

Onu said he was confident that his expectations would be met at the end of the day.

The minister said that some contestants would emerge unopposed while a few offices will be contested for.

Onu said that contrary to views held in some quarters, the convention would make the APC stronger and not destroy it.

He urged all contestants to work together for the unity and progress of the party notwithstanding the outcome of the convention polls.

Also, the pioneer Chairman of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Mr Nuhu Ribadu said that APC would come out stronger and fully prepared for 2019.

Ribadu described APC as the vehicle that would bring the desired change for the country.

“We talk about change for Nigeria and this is vehicle that will bring the change. We are renewing things and hopefully in 2019 Nigerians will experience the change,” he said.

Ribadu said that all contestants should consider themselves as winners irrespective of the outcome of the convention.

The former EFCC boss said that “participation itself is a victory” adding that it was “one party, one mission and one country”.

He said that all successful contestant should endeavour to represent the interest of all members of the party including the unsuccessful contestants.