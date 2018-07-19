Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has raied the alarm about further plans by some persons to launch smear campaigns against him on various conventional and social media platforms.

In a press statement by his spokesman, Mr Terva Akasa, in Abuja yesterday, the governor said the plans are part of a grand conspiracy between some politicians in Benue State with their collaborators in Abuja, part of which was uncovered and exposed recently.

The governor added, “The organised attacks which will be based on blatant falsehood are aimed at damaging the good and towering reputation of the Governor to the political advantage of the selfish individuals.

“Those behind the plot whose objectives include perpetual subjugation in all spheres are not comfortable with the courageous stand of Governor Ortom on major issues in favour of majority of Benue people. They have therefore chosen to demonize him.”

However, Governor Ortom reassured the people of the state that the fresh plans will fail, just like all the others, because he has no skeleton in the cupboard.

He reassured anyone who is “genuinely interested” in getting information regarding government activities to make inquiries, saying such information will be readily available.

He said that the campaign to tarnish his image would not distract him from delivering on the mandate of the people as well as pursuing justice and right causes.

Assuring that the campaign of calumny will only strengthen his resolve to stand by the people, he said that as the state anthem says ‘though the giants may be on their way to hinder, God will surely give us victory.”