Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has said that he is not afraid of being probed, provided it is fair and just. The governor, who spoke through his special adviser on media and ICT, Tahav Agerzua, made this known while reacting to media reports credited to Benue APC, which counters some issues in a state broadcast by the governor.

The adviser assured that no investigation with respect to the state’s finances will ever incriminate him.

According to him, the APC will soon bury its face in shame when the governor begins to inaugurate projects started and completed during his administration, after the party’s claim that he has not executed one project since he came to office.

He noted that the beneficiaries of the projects were eagerly awaiting the commissioning of the projects for use.

Agerzua also accused the APC in Benue of becoming a one man business, one of the reasons, he said, the governor had to leave the party.

“That the APC state chairman would react on behalf of a serving senator is indeed confirmation that he has pocketed both the party and its officials so much they are out to dance to his whims and caprices at the slightest opportunity.

“No wonder, most major stakeholders who were suffocated in the APC have left to find breathing space in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) while those left in the demigod’s prison remain in chains to do his bidding, no matter how odious,” Agerzua said.