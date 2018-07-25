Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, said 10 out of the 17 All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmakers in the state are “ready” to follow him to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Ortom announced his defection from the APC to the PDP on Wednesday during a meeting with 13 local government chairmen and 276 councillors at the New Banquet Hall of the Benue Government House.

The governor said he has a crowd of waiting followers who would move with him.

Ortom said “May I formally announce to you that I have formally moved to the People’s Democratic Party, PDP. As I talk to you, 10 out of 17 state lawmakers of the All Progressive Congress are ready to follow me to the new party,”

“But let me formally inform this gathering that I have forwarded my resignation letter from the APC to the chairman of my council ward and he has promised to join me in the new party,” Ortom said.

He further defended his defection, saying the APC was wooing him at the national level, while the state structure was attacking him.

It was earlier reported today that some youths in the state refused Ortom attending APC meeting in Abuja.