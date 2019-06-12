<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has congratulated the newly elected Presiding Officers and members of the 9th National Assembly on their successful inauguration.

Mr Okowa, a former senator, in a statement from the Government House, Asaba made available to journalists on Wednesday, commended the resilience and political sagacity of the newly elected Presiding Officers of the 9th NASS on Tuesday.

He congratulated Ahmed Lawan and Ovie Omo-Agege on their election as President and Deputy President of the Senate, respectively.

He also congratulated Femi Gbajabiamila and Idris Ahmed Wase on their emergence as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The governor further felicitated with members of both chambers for their choice of leaders.

He said Nigerians are eagerly waiting for a vibrant and independent National Assembly to make good laws for the good governance, security and welfare of the people.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate you all on your emergence as leaders of the National Assembly.

“It is my prayer and that of all Nigerians that God grant you all the knowledge and wisdom to pilot the affairs of the 9th National Assembly to the admiration and satisfaction of Nigerians,’’ he said.